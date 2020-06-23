Covid-19: Lockdown clamped in parts of Guwahati as Assam fears community transmission

Assam government on Tuesday clamped complete lockdown in parts of Guwahati for 14-days, a day after the health department warned about Chennai and Delhi-like community transmission in the city.

The lockdown was clamped in 11 of the 33 wards by the Kamrup (metro) district administration, where several Covid-19 positive cases have been detected after randon testing of samples since June 15.

State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said 114 positive cases were detected in persons having no travel history suggesting community transmission of Covid-19. He said situation could turn worse like Chennai and Delhi if strict preventive steps were not taken immediately. The health department suggested complete lockdown without affecting essentail activities as one of the measures to prevent further escalation of the situation.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

A notification issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Tuesday said that movement of individuals would remain strictly prohibited in the areas where the lockdown was clamped. All government, private offices, business activities, public transport, movement of private vehicles, social and political activities shall remain closed during the lockdown. Not more than 20 persons would be allowed for funerals during the lockdown.

Defence personnel, police, disaster management, essential services, medical establishments, delivery of essential items like food, cold storage and warehouse and some other activities, however, have been kept out of the lockdown order.

Health department has started a drive to test 50,000 samples in Guwahati by June 30.

Assam's Covid-19 positive cases reached 5,853 on Tuesday, of which 2276 are still active cases. Ten persons have died so far. Most of these cases, however, were among those who returned from rest of the country. But suspected community infection in Guwahati has left the state government worried.