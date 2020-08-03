Lockdown dates changed in WB for the second time

Covid-19: Lockdown dates changed in West Bengal for the second time

PTI
  • Aug 03 2020, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 21:16 ist
A health worker wearing PPE collects samples from a policeman for Covid-19 rapid antigen testing, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo

The West Bengal government on Monday changed for the second time the dates for the complete lockdown in the state to check the spread of Covid-19.

As per the new changes the lockdown will be enforced on August 20 and 21 and August 27 and 28, instead of August 16, 17, 23 and 24 as announced earlier, the government order said.

The other lockdown dates - i.e August 5, 8 and 31 are unchanged.

The state government had on July 28 withdrawn the complete lockdown on August 2 and 9 paring down the number of lockdown days from nine to seven.

The step had then been taken after receiving requests from different communities since the dates coincided with festivals, officials had said.

This time too requests and appeals have been received from different quarters to relax the lockdown on certain dates as they are coinciding with some festivals and days marked for the observance of local customs.

The order issued by state chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said, "We have taken this decision to partially modify the order keeping in view of the requests received and in due consideration of the public sentiment." 

West Bengal
COVID-19
Coronavirus

