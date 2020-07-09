Covid-19: Lockdown to be imposed in Patna from July 10

With no let up in coronavirus cases in Patna and other places, the Nitish Kumar regime in Bihar has decided to enforce complete lockdown in the state capital from July 10 for at least one week.

Similar lockdowns will also remain in force at Kishanganj, Bhagalpur, Kaimur and Nawada districts. The move comes after Bihar reported 704 new Covid-19 patients on Thursday, thereby taking the tally to 13,978 in the State. Bihar has also recorded 103 deaths so far.

Though the Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi claimed that testing in Bihar had been substantially increased to 9,000 per day, the state remains at the bottom in terms of tests conducted per million population.

Sushil Modi’s claim (of 9,000 tests daily) was challenged by the Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav. “Respected Sushil Ji, to speak lie and mislead people has been a part of your personality and family culture. But for God’s sake, don’t make false claims during the pandemic. The challenge for you is to prove that 9,000 tests are conducted in any day between March 7 and July 7. If you prove so, I will retire from politics, or else, you retire,” tweeted Tejashwi in Hindi.

Tejashwi also took a dig at Nitish and other NDA leaders saying that during this pandemic, the ruling party leaders were busy with chalking out plans for virtual rallies and Bihar elections.

The JD(U) was quick to respond to Tejashwi’s charges. “Those who have never studied properly will always be scared of examinations,” said JD(U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan, in an oblique reference to Tejashwi questioning the rationale behind holding Bihar Assembly polls during such pandemic.

The State Assembly polls for 243 seats in Bihar are likely to be held in October and November this year.