Covid-19: Manipur push for e-office project to reduce human interface

The Covid-19 pandemic seems to have provided a push to the e-office project in Manipur.

As the coronavirus cases in the Northeastern state keeps increasing, the state government has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on Tuesday asking all departments to implement the e-office project quickly and clear at least 85% of the files online by the end of September.

According to the SOPs, all officers and staffs must log in to the e-office platform (eofficemanipur.nic.in) at the start of the day and should perform all the activities through this platform and go more for the digital signature facility to reduce human contacts.

"All files are to be digitised and diarised in e-office application. All deputy commissioners are to ensure that e-office applications are implemented in their respective districts and all the official communication to the respective line departments and secretariat are done through the e-office application," said the SOP issued by Manipur chief secretary, Rajesh Kumar to all the departments and deputy commissioners.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

It said all the ministers should also go for digital signature certificates themselves or by uploading the signed copy of extract note sheet on the e-office application by personal secretaries.

The initiative comes at a time the state reported a rise in Covid-19 positive cases. The number of cases increased to 5,585 on Wednesday with detection of 116 fresh cases in the past 24 hours. A total of 1,731 cases are still active while 25 persons have died so far due to the coronavirus.