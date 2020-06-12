COVID-19: Mizoram Police books 3 youths for delivering cigarettes, paan to friend in quarantine

Mizoram police booked three youths for an allegedly delivering cigarettes and paan (betel leaves) to a friend on Wednesday, who is undergoing quarantine for COVID-19 in a school at Vengpui II village in Lawngtlai district.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The three youths, and their family members, have been put in home quarantine for 21 days and a criminal case has been registered against them under The Mizoram (Containment and Prevention of COVID-19) Ordinance 2020 and Section 269 (a negligent act that may spread infection or disease) and Section 336 (an act endangering life or personal safety of others) under IPC.

Based on information received at 12.10 am on Wednesday, police and Village Level Task Force (VLTF) for COVID-19, swung into action and identified the three youths, each aged about 22 years. They hail from Lawngtlai Vengpui and Lawngtlai Vengpui II villages in the same district.

"For safety precautions, all three persons and their family members have been put in home quarantine. They are kept under close observation and supervision by VLTF," said a statement issued by Mizoram police.

"Violation of regulations, instructions and guidelines made by the government for containment of COVID-19 is a very serious offence and can invite stern legal action. The people are advised to be careful and stay safe," it further said.

Mizoram has reported 102 COVID-19 positive cases so far, all them were people who returned from other states. One pastor, who tested COVID-19 positive in April was discharged earlier after recovery.

Mizoram on Monday announced two weeks of complete lockdown following the detection of fresh COVID-19 cases.

