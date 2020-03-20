COVID-19: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik seeks postponement of Census work

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday sought postponement of Census operation and related activities in the country over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patnaik said mobilisation for Census and updation of the National Population Register across the country would pose a great risk for field functionaries and people.

The chief minister said the Union Home Ministry had issued a notification for conduct of Census 2021 and updating the NPR throughout the country from April 1 to September 30, 2020.