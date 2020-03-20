COVID-19: Patnaik seeks postponement of Census work

COVID-19: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik seeks postponement of Census work

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Mar 20 2020, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 14:50 ist
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (DH Photo)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday sought postponement of Census operation and related activities in the country over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patnaik said mobilisation for Census and updation of the National Population Register across the country would pose a great risk for field functionaries and people.

The chief minister said the Union Home Ministry had issued a notification for conduct of Census 2021 and updating the NPR throughout the country from April 1 to September 30, 2020.

Naveen Patnaik
Odisha
Coronavirus
COVID-19
National Population Register
