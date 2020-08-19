Covid-19: Odisha tally rises to 67,122; toll mounts to 372

Covid-19: Odisha tally rises to 67,122; toll at 372

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneshwar,
  Aug 19 2020, 13:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 13:49 ist
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) gear collects a swab sample from a woman at a free coronavirus testing centre. Credit: AFP

As many as 2,589 new cases pushed Odisha's Covid-19 tally to 67,122 on Wednesday, while its death toll mounted to 372 as 10 more patients succumbed to the infection, a health official said.

A total of 1,574 new infections were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,015 people tested positive for the coronavirus during contact tracing, he said.

Wednesday's spike in Covid-19 cases is the second-highest in the state after the detection of 2,924 infections on August 16, the official said.

The fresh cases were reported from 29 of the 30 districts in the state, he said.

Khurda registered the highest number of new cases at 466, followed by Ganjam (242), Cuttack (222), Rayagada (211), Sundergarh (155), Balasore (150) and Mayurbhanj (117). Twenty-two districts reported less than 100 fresh infections each, the official said.

Ganjam, Odisha's Covid-19 hotspot, reported four fresh fatalities, followed by two each in Khurda and Sundergarh and one each in Bargarh and Bhadrak districts, he said.

Ganjam accounted for 162 of the 372 Covid-19 deaths reported in the state so far, followed by 51 in Khurda, the official said.

Fifty-three Covid-19 patients have died due to other ailments so far, he said.

The number of active cases in Odisha is 21,382, while 45,315 people have recovered from Covid-19 so far.

Odisha has so far tested 10,62,469 samples for Covid-19, including 53,015 on Tuesday, the official added.

