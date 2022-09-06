Covid-19 pandemic impacted school education in Assam, says government survey

A qualitative assessment of education in government schools (class I to IX) in Assam has stated that the Covid-19 pandemic impacted learning outcomes seriously with only 11.52 per cent schools obtaining the top A+ grade during the survey conducted in 2022.

In the last such survey in 2018 conducted by the state education department, 23.01 per cent of schools got the A+ grade. The number of schools getting A grades also came down from 46.98 per cent in 2018 to 40.70 per cent in 2022. The survey had not been conducted conducted in the past three years due to the pandemic.

Also Read | India logs 4,417 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in 3 months

"Due to Covid pandemic, offline classes mostly remained closed for most part of the academic year, 2021. Due to which learning has suffered throughout the year. As per In National Achievement Survey, the performance all over the country is found to have decreased in 2021 from 2017," said the report, which was released on the occasion of Teachers' Day on Monday.

The survey, named as Gunotsav, was conducted in four phases between May and August this year. Various government officials, right from the Chief Minister to ministers, MLAs, IAS, IPS, IFS officers and other class I and Class III officers of the state government visited the schools during the survey as external evaluators.

The survey aims to provide inputs for qualitative improvement in school education, including learning outcomes of children as well as co-scholastic activities, use of resources and community participation as a whole.

Also Read | New smartphone app may accurately detect Covid-19 in people's voices

Two hills districts, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, fared poorly with schools getting grade A+ was 0.63 per cent and 0.30 per cent respectively. Sivasagar was found on top with 52.77 per cent getting A+ grade followed by Majuli district (27.15 per cent).

"The students with C and D grade will be provided remedial coaching by the school. The school management committees will monitor the remedial programme," said the report.

The infrastructure part of the schools, however, was not included in the survey parameters.