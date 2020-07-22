Covid-19 patient allegedly beaten with shoes in Kolkata

A Covid-19 patient, his wife and child were allegedly assaulted by his neighbors in Kolkata. The man who tested positive for the infection last week alleged that his neighbors beat him with shoes and shoved his pregnant wife.

The incident which took place on Tuesday came to light on Wednesday. The man alleged that his neighbors were opposed to their staying at home even though they were strictly following home isolation norms.

“Our neighbors assaulted me, my pregnant wife and three-year-old son on Tuesday evening. They beat me with shoes and pushed my pregnant wife,” he said.

His wife alleged that ever since he tested positive last Friday their immediate neighbor was behaving rudely and were spreading rumors about them in the locality.

“Yesterday things went out of control. They barged into our house and beat up my husband with shoes. I am five-months pregnant and they tried to push me down. I immediately informed the local police station and also mailed them,” she said.

Denying the allegation one of their neighbors said that the couple was violating all norms of home isolation and repeatedly stepped outside their flat. He said that on Tuesday they went to the roof to dry clothes despite being repeatedly told by other residents of the building not to do so.

“Yesterday they went to the roof to dry clothes despite being told several times by other residents of the building not to go there. After an argument she made false allegations on social media. We have lodged a police complaint against them,” the neighbor said.

According to police sources, the patient’s wife arrived at the police station in an auto rickshaw that following the incident the wife of the patient came to the Patuli Police Station on an auto rickshaw to lodge a complaint.

At that point officials were not aware that her husband had contracted the virus. But after the police personnel came to know about it they asked her to lodge a complaint through email. The police station has been sanitized.

“Both sides have lodged complaints against each other and investigation has started,” sources said.