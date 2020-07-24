Covid-19 patient gives birth to baby, both stable in Tripura

A 23-year-old coronavirus patient in Tripura has given birth to a baby at a Covid-19 hospital here, and the health condition of both is stable, authorities of the facility said.

The woman, Suchitra Das, a resident of Suryamaninagar village of West Tripura district, had tested positive for Covid-19 four days ago during pregnancy check-up at the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital here.

She was admitted to the GB Pant Hospital, a dedicated facility for treatment of Covid-19 patients, on July 21, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Bidhan Goswami said.

"The woman has given birth to a girl here on Thursday. The mother and the child are stable. Swab sample of the baby was collected and sent for coronavirus test. They are in separate wards," state-run GB Pant Hospital superintendent Debasish Roy said.

She is the first coronavirus infected woman to give birth to a baby in the state.

The family members and relatives, who had come in contact with the pregnant woman, were put under home quarantine, he said.

A six-member team led by Dr JL Baidya had taken all precautionary measures before going to the operation theatre, the superintendent of the hospital said.

"We were cautious to make sure that no one of the team gets infected with the virus. We took all care for the patient," Baidya said.

All Tripura Government Doctors' Association (ATGDA) general secretary Dr Rajesh Choudhury congratulated the team of the health professionals for their success.