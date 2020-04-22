COVID-19 patient gives birth to healthy baby in WB

COVID-19 patient in WB gives birth to healthy baby

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS,
  • Apr 22 2020, 23:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 23:45 ist

A woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 has given birth to a healthy baby in West Bengal’s Howrah district. According to hospital officials, the condition of both mother and child is stable.

She was admitted to the Sanjiban Hospital in the district on April 13 and later tested positive for the infection, hospital authorities said.

“She gave birth to a by boy on Monday morning. She spoke to her husband through video call on the following day,” said Subhasish Mitra, the director of the hospital

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
West Bengal
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions

Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions

Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises

Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises

 