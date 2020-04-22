COVID-19 patient in WB gives birth to healthy baby

A woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 has given birth to a healthy baby in West Bengal’s Howrah district. According to hospital officials, the condition of both mother and child is stable.

She was admitted to the Sanjiban Hospital in the district on April 13 and later tested positive for the infection, hospital authorities said.

“She gave birth to a by boy on Monday morning. She spoke to her husband through video call on the following day,” said Subhasish Mitra, the director of the hospital