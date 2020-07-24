Covid-19 patients dance in quarantine centre in Assam 

People in the quarantine facility in Dibrugarh, Assam can be seen dancing a in a video that is doing rounds on social media

Patients in the video could be seen cheerfully performing Bihu dance, indigenous to the state of Assam, and dancing to regional music.

The video was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter and has been received well by netizens.

#WATCH Coronavirus patients dance and sing at a quarantine centre in Dibrugarh, Assam. (23.07.20) pic.twitter.com/SBjtIrSdks — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

The video begins with one person playing the flute, while he is cheered on by the others. Halfway through the video, one person starts dancing and soon, the group picks up. People could be seen singing and cheerfully dancing in the video.

The light hearted video was well-received on social media. “Nice way to keep their mental health boost up and bringing some positive vibes to the tensed atmosphere,” wrote one person on Twitter.

There are 619 confirmed Covid cases in Dibrugarh and 206 recovered cases. There have been no Covid-19 related deaths in the district.