COVID-19: Patnaik announces Rs 2,200-crore package for welfare of the poor

PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Mar 27 2020, 18:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2020, 18:58 ist
The package will benefit about 1.64 crore people of the state's total population of 4.5 crore. PTI/File

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a Rs 2,200-crore financial package to assist the weaker sections of the society, which are grappling under the unprecedented lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The package will benefit about 1.64 crore people of the state's total population of 4.5 crore.

"The novel coronavirus has emerged as a major crisis for people across the globe. This crisis has affected the life and livelihood of our poor people. Therefore, I announce a special package of Rs 2,200 crore for the welfare of the poor," Patnaik said in a video message.

Patnaik said all the 94 lakh poor families covered under the food security scheme will get financial assistance of Rs 1,000 each. The Odisha government has started providing foodgrains for three months to all the beneficiaries, he added.

It is also providing advance social security pension for three months to the beneficiaries. The state will bear an expenditure of around Rs 932 crore towards this measure, he said.

Similarly, 22 lakh construction workers will get Rs 1,500 each for the losses incurred due to the lockdown, Patnaik said.

Three people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha.

