COVID-19: 'Promote tea as immunity booster to push demand'

The Ayush ministry should promote tea as an immunity booster to push demand and thereby help the ailing tea industry to tide over the losses it incurred due to the lockdown, a planters' association told Assam government on Monday.

Tea Association of India, representing a large number of tea planters in Assam, West Bengal and Sikkim submitted a memorandum to KK Dwivedi, the commissioner and secretary, industry and commerce department, Assam seeking a package from the government to tackle the loss.

"According to our assessment, tea lost about 10% consumers in March and 20% in April and May due to the lockdown. This decreased the consumption further and could have huge a long term impact on tea business. There is a need for efforts to push consumption and demand. Since the ministry of Ayush has asked people to boost immunity by taking warm water and other steps to prevent Coronavirus infection, it can push tea as an immunity booster. Since tea is rich in anti-oxidants, it can be promoted as immunity booster too," secretary of Tea Association of India, Dipanjol Deka told DH on Monday.

"Since tea stalls, restaurants and dhabas are still closed due to the lockdown, more and more people will opt for tea at home if it is promoted as an immunity booster. There should be innovative publicity campaigns to attract young consumers towards tea," he said.

Assam, West Bengal and Sikkim produce over 70% tea in the country.

North Eastern Tea Association, another tea planters' body had also made the same appeal earlier.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday held a meeting with industry bodies and tea sector stakeholders in Guwahati to discuss ways to revamp the industry post-lockdown. Assam industry minister Chandra Mohan Patowary had earlier said Indian tea industry incurred Rs. 1,000 crore loss, half of which was faced by the sector in Assam alone.

In a memorandum, Tea Association of India president, Raj Bansal sought a stimulus package to revamp the ailing tea sector. Some of the measures requested by the association are:

A. Wages payment: The onus of payment of full wages during the COVID 19 lockdown period may be waived as the gardens do not have the required liquidity.

B. PF Matters: Payment of provident fund to the tea workers of all registered gardens for 3 months on the same lines as proposed by Central government. However, as the tea industry is labour intensive and the output per worker in terms of Rupee value is less, the employment criteria of a maximum of 100 workers may be removed. In case of Assam which has its own managed Provident Fund for Tea Workers, the deposit by Central government shall have to be made to ATPPFS on behalf of Employers and Employees.

C. Ration issue: The Tea Estate workers get the ration through the National Food Security Act and through the management as part of their wages. In view of the present scenario, the ration on part of the management may be issued by the government for a period of the next 6 months.

D. Enable Credit and support easier credit: The tea plantation sector would require a 25% increase in working capital limits up to March 2021 to ensure that estates run smoothly and without any defaults. State Bank of India has recently announced a 10% increase in CC limits. This needs to be done across the board.

E. Loan repayment: The tea industry has been under acute financial stress for the last few years which has impeded its viability. Adequate revenue generation has been severely constrained due to stagnant prices and rising costs and the majority of companies have taken loans from banks to meet their day-to-day financial commitments. The present closure of operations will aggravate the financial stress further and companies would find it difficult to meet their financial commitments. Under the circumstances, the association urged for a one-year moratorium on all loan repayments and also interest payments to prevent most companies from defaults.

The interest rate on all credit to tea gardens and tea companies to be reduced to 4 % per annum for the Season 2020. If banks aren't willing the government should provide the necessary assistance to the banks and declare a relief package, it said.