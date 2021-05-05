Covid-19 RT-PCR negative report mandatory for West Bengal airport arrivals from May 7

The West Bengal govt has made Covid-19 RT-PCR negative report mandatory for arrival at airports in the state from May 7. The report should not be older than 72 hours. People testing positive will be sent to 14-day quarantine that will be arranged by the state govt.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also said that all markets, retailers and standalone shops will function from 7 am to 10 am and later from 5 pm to 7 pm only. Local trains will be suspended from May 6 and state transport, including metro, will function with 50 per cent capacity.

