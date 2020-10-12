Covid-19 tally in Andaman and Nicobar Islands crosses 4,000-mark with 13 new cases

The Covid-19 tally in Andaman and Nicobar Islands crossed the 4,000-mark after 13 more people tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Monday.

The fresh infections pushed the total caseload in the archipelago to 4,005, he said.

Of the new patients, eleven were detected during contact tracing, while two have travel history, he said.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

Twenty more people were cured of the disease on Sunday, taking the number of recoveries in the Union Territory to 3,764, the official said.

Currently, there are 186 active coronavirus cases in the archipelago, while 55 people have died due to the disease.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 69,146 sample tests for Covid-19 so far, the official added.