Andaman Covid-19 tally crosses 4,000 with 13 new cases

Covid-19 tally in Andaman and Nicobar Islands crosses 4,000-mark with 13 new cases

PTI
PTI, Port Blair,
  • Oct 12 2020, 12:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2020, 12:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Covid-19 tally in Andaman and Nicobar Islands crossed the 4,000-mark after 13 more people tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Monday.

The fresh infections pushed the total caseload in the archipelago to 4,005, he said.

Of the new patients, eleven were detected during contact tracing, while two have travel history, he said.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

Twenty more people were cured of the disease on Sunday, taking the number of recoveries in the Union Territory to 3,764, the official said.

Currently, there are 186 active coronavirus cases in the archipelago, while 55 people have died due to the disease.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 69,146 sample tests for Covid-19 so far, the official added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Swiping right: Slim picks for Pakistan's online daters

Swiping right: Slim picks for Pakistan's online daters

Why some millennials can’t manage their money

Why some millennials can’t manage their money

‘Saturday Night Live' has a theory about the Pence fly

‘Saturday Night Live' has a theory about the Pence fly

DH Toon | Wind turbines to extract water from moisture

DH Toon | Wind turbines to extract water from moisture

Ten of the best quotes from the French Open

Ten of the best quotes from the French Open

Can a pill change your political, religious beliefs?

Can a pill change your political, religious beliefs?

 