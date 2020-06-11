COVID-19: Three youths booked in Mizoram for giving cigarettes to friend in quarantine centre

Mizoram police booked three youths for an alleged criminal offence by giving cigarettes and paan (betel leaves) to a friend on Wednesday, who is undergoing quarantine for COVID-19 in a school at Vengpui II village in Lawngtlai district.

The three and their family members have been put into home quarantine for 21-days and a criminal case has been registered under The Mizoram (Containment and Prevention of COVID-19) Ordinance 2020 and Section 269 (the negligent act that may spread infection or disease) and 336 (an act endangering life or personal safety of others) IPC.

Based on information received at 12.10am on Wednesday, police and Village Level Task Force (VLTF) for COVID-19 swung into action and identified the three youths, each aged about 22 years. They hails from Lawngtlai Vengpui and Lawngtlai Vengpui II villages in the same district.

"For safety precautions, all three persons and their family members have been put into home quarantine. They are kept under close observation and supervision by VLTF," said a statement issued by Mizoram police.

"Violation of regulations, instructions and guidelines made by the government for containment of COVID-19 is a very serious offence and can invite stern legal action. Public are advised to be careful and stay safe," it further said.

Mizoram has reported 102 fresh COVID-19 positive cases so far, all of which had tested positive after they returned from rest of the country. One pastor, who tested COVID-19 positive in April was discharged earlier after recovery.

Mizoram on Monday announced two-weeks complete lockdown following the detection of fresh COVID-19 cases.