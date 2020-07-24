Covid-19: Total lockdown in Shillong agglomeration from July 26-29

Total lockdown in Shillong agglomeration from Jul 26-29

PTI
PTI, Shillong,
  • Jul 24 2020, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 21:25 ist
The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. File photo

The Meghalaya government on Friday announced a complete lockdown in Shillong agglomeration from July 26 to July 29 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, his deputy Prestone Tynsong said.

"We have decided to impose total lockdown from the midnight of July 26 to July 29 to contain the spread of Covid-19," Tynsong told reporters here.

Meghalaya at present has 466 active Covid-19 cases. While 87 patients have recovered, five have died, according to health services director Aman War.

The state government has also decided to conduct random testing in identified clusters across the state to ensure no stone is left unturned to track, identify and quarantine Covid-19 patients, War said.

Meghalaya
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Shillong

