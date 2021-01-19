Covid-19 vaccination drive underway in West Bengal on Day 3

Covid-19 vaccination drive underway in Bengal on Day 3

At least 28 Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) cases were reported from different parts of the state

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 19 2021, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2021, 16:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Covid-19 immunisation drive for frontline healthcare workers is underway at 207 centres in West Bengal on the third day of the exercise on Tuesday even as glitches were reported in the Co-WIN portal, a senior official of the health department said.

Those who received texts for the inoculation reached the respective centres at around 9 am, he said.

"We have set no target. Our vaccination will continue as per registration of the beneficiaries. The Co-WIN portal is giving trouble and we are doing it manually," he said.

The Co-WIN app has been created by the Centre for managing registration for the vaccination.

Till Monday, 29,817 frontline workers were administered shots in West Bengal, he said.

At least 28 Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) cases were reported from different parts of the state.

Asked about the health condition of the three women who have been hospitalised after receiving the vaccine, the official said, "They are under observation and responding well to the treatment. Our doctors are monitoring them."

West Bengal
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19

