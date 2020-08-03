Covid-19 warriors to be the ‘star attractions’ of Durga Puja in West Bengal

The Covid-19 pandemic may have taken away the pomp and glamour from this year’s Durga Puja. But it has added a unique humane aspect to it. This year instead of celebrities several big ticket Durga Pujas organizers in West Bengal have decided that Covid warriors and those who have overcome the deadly infection will be the “star attraction.”

Organizers of the noted Lake Town Adibasi Brindo in North Kolkata their ‘new celebrity’ is their own artist Subal Pal who will build the idol. Pal who had recently recovered from Covid-19 will be the face of the Durga Puja.

Undaunted even after being infected by the virus Pal said that despite having a severe comorbidity such as high blood sugar he was able to overcome the disease.

“I was always positive in my approach. Even when I was in hospital I drew a sketch of this year’s idol. I have also chalked out a plan on how to hold this year's puja with a very low budget,” said Pal.

Another major Durga Puja in Kolkata the Arjunpur Amra Sobai Club has decided that this year their puja will be inaugurated by Covid warriors of the city.

The organizers said that those who have won the battle against Covid-19 are the “real heroes” for them. “ What could be a more positive beginning for Durga Puja this year,” they said.

The Kumartuli Sarbojan Durga Puja will be inaugurated by five persons who have recovered from the infection. According to the organizers the their role is not just be limited to inaugurating the puja.

“They have also taken part in our awareness campaign against the pandemic,” said Debasis Bhattacharya, a member of the puja committee.

The S B Park Sabtojanin Durga Puja will be inaugurated by two nurses this year. Working at a government hospital the two are tasked with looking after Covid-19 patients. Those who have overcome the virus will also be felicitated during the inauguration.

This year it seems that Durga Pujas will be about heroes of real life instead of reel life.