Covid-19: West Bengal allows bars to reopen

The West Bengal government allowed bars in the state to reopen from Tuesday by following social distancing and other Covid-19-related protocols.

An order issued by the Excise Department on Monday said that services have to be kept within the stipulated hours of opening of the outlets.

Restaurants serving liquor can do so by allowing only 50 per cent of total occupancy at a time and following all Covid-19 guidelines, it said.

The Excise Directorate said those serving liquor at their clubs, canteens and other places will have to inform the government prior to restarting services.