Covid vaccine at doorstep for the old in Kolkata

Covid vaccine at doorstep for old, ailing Kolkata residents

Many Kolkata residents, who are above 80 years, and those over 60 years and have serious illness, could not travel to Covid vaccination centres

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 01 2021, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 14:02 ist
The door-to-door vaccination process will start very soon. Credit: AFP photo

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will soon start visiting old and ailing residents of the city to vaccinate them, its chief Firhad Hakim said.

Many Kolkata residents, who are above 80 years, and those over 60 years and have serious illness, could not travel to Covid vaccination centres, he said.

These people will be considered for vaccination during the special drive, he added.

Hakim said civic health workers would visit the residences of such persons only if all other family members are vaccinated.

Any family member can go to the nearest vaccination centre and get the names of such old and ailing persons registered for the vaccination, he said.

"This is an initiative to vaccinate those who are old and cannot move out of their homes. We have spoken to the state health secretary and arranged for the same," he said.

The process would start very soon, Hakim added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Kolkata
West Bengal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid vaccine at doorstep for the old in Kolkata

Covid vaccine at doorstep for the old in Kolkata

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

DH Toon | PM's promise of $5 tn economy may be delayed

DH Toon | PM's promise of $5 tn economy may be delayed

Now, savour ‘holiges’ made of cocoa beans, arecanuts

Now, savour ‘holiges’ made of cocoa beans, arecanuts

DH Toon | Wounded Congress looks to 'refresh' leaders

DH Toon | Wounded Congress looks to 'refresh' leaders

We need to count the pandemic’s invisible deaths

We need to count the pandemic’s invisible deaths

The rise of India's 21st century women athletes

The rise of India's 21st century women athletes

 