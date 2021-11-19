CPIM-Bengal congratulates farmers, Left supporters to celebrate

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on repealing the three controversial farm laws, the Left in Bengal is in a congratulatory mood.

Left supporters will gather for a 'bijoy michil' (victory congregation) in south Kolkata’s Jadavpur locality on Friday evening. The state unit of Students Federation of India (SFI) has also called for a 'michil' citing farmers’ persistent campaign. Another such procession is also to take place in the afternoon.

The CPIM, West Bengal, tweeted: “CPIM congratulates and extends its warm greetings to SKM and lakhs of fighting Kisans. Huge victory for united Kisan movement led by SKM. The People United Shall Always Be Victorious.”

Surjya Kanta Mishra, secretary, West Bengal state committee, also wished the farmers’ groups, besides seeking a change in a state act. “We convey our congratulations to the SKM,AIKSCC and all the participants and supporters of the historic Kisan movement for their magnificent victory. We demand that the CM,WB must declare that similar anti farmer provisions in the Amended WB state act shall be repealed.”