CPI(M)-BJP social media face-off heats up in West Bengal

The social media war between CPI(M) and BJP in West Bengal has started to heat up. Several recent incidents have pitted the bitter ideological rivals against each other on social media.

Recently BJP alleged that CPI(M)’s party organ in West Bengal Ganashakti has published an “anti-national” article supporting China in the Ladakh clash citing a photo purportedly showing the pro-China lines in the article. However, CPI(M) refuted it proving that it was a tampered image of the actual article.

In another incident CPI(M) lodged a police complaint after a fake tweet of Sitaram Yechury with a photo of him with Chinese president Xi Jinping and referring to him as “my boss”.

The CPI(M) state wing has upped the ante against the saffron party by overhauling its digital team and setting up a separate tracking team to identify and report fake posts against the party on major social media platforms.

The CPI(M) leadership alleged that since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections BJP’s IT cell has been trying to malign them and other opposition parties. Reacting to it CPI(M) has launched a counter-campaign against BJP on social media.

However, CPI(M) Politburo member Md. Salim, leading the party’s social media team, said that they are not trying to fight anyone on social media but are only protesting against cybercrimes.

“The more the Left is raising its voice against the anti-people policies of the Modi government the more BJP is targeting us with fake social media posts,” said Salim.

Denying the allegation state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said that his party does not need to resort to fake news as the people of Bengal are with BJP.

“The CPI(M) takes out protest rallies at the drop of a hat on several international issues. What’s stopping them in hitting the street against China,” said Basu.

It remains to be seen whether the CPI(M), known for its political activities on the ground can take on BJP whose IT Cell has paid rich dividends in elections, on social media.