CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim tests Covid-19 positive

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 03 2020, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 22:04 ist
CPI(M) politburo member Mohammed Salim. Credit: PTI Photo

CPI(M) politburo member Mohammed Salim on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing "very mild symptoms".

The 63-year-old former MP from Raiganj constituency has been admitted to a private hospital here.

"I have tested positive for Coronavirus with very mild symptoms but I got myself admitted into a hospital as per the advice of my attending doctor. This decision also aims at avoiding all kinds of risks of infection amongst my friends, family & neighbours," Salim said in a tweet.

He was running a temperature and feeling breathless following which a test was conducted, party sources said.

Another veteran CPI(M) leader Shyamal Chakraborty, who has contracted the virus, is undergoing treatment at a hospital here. 

