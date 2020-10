CPI(M) names 4 candidates for upcoming Bihar election

The CPI(M) has announced names of four candidates for the upcoming Bihar Elections 2020.

Ajay Kumar will contest from Bibhutipur constituency, Rajendra Prasad Singh from Matihani, Rajmangal Prasad from Pipra and Satendra Yadav from Majhi Assembly constituency, according to ANI.

CPI(M) is an ally in Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.