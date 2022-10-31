CPI(M) politburo member’s Facebook page ‘hacked’

CPI(M) politburo member's Facebook page 'hacked'

According to sources in the party, the hackers changed the cover photo and profile picture of Mishra’s page

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi
  Oct 31 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 22:42 ist

Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member Surjya Kanta Mishra’s verified Facebook page was allegedly hacked on Sunday evening.

The party, in an official note, stated that the page address (also called a uniform resource locator or URL) was also changed.

The matter had been flagged with Facebook, and the police had also been informed, a party representative said.

According to sources in the party, the hackers changed the cover photo and profile picture of Mishra’s page.

A party source said that the change was first observed around 9.30 pm on Sunday night. No activity was evident on the page till Monday evening. Efforts were being made to recover the access to the page. The party has asked Mishra’s page followers to be patient and assured that the problem will be solved soon, and legal action would be taken.

The page on Monday, with the changed address, showed 2,73,000 followers and was following 38 links. Under the ‘page transparency’ section, ‘people who manage this page’ sub-section showed the country-location as Indonesia, and Vietnam, for two managers of the page.

India News
CPI(M)
West Bengal
Surjya Kanta Mishra

