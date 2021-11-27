CPI(M) seeks cancellation of Tripura municipal polls over alleged violence by BJP members

Alleging that workers of BJP resorted to largescale violence and booth capturing during the municipal polls on Thursday, Opposition CPI (Marxist) in Tripura has demanded cancellation of polling in at least five municipal bodies including Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC).

The left party, which was in power for nearly 25 years till the BJP formed its first government in 2017, also demanded a repoll in some polling stations in other municipal bodies.

"The municipality elections was converted into an outright farce by the ruling BJP. Prior to the polling day, in Agartala and other towns, gangs of BJP men began visiting houses and threatening CPI(M) candidates, polling agents and local leaders warning them not to go out on polling day. Threats of physical violence and driving their families out of their houses were issued," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

Polling for AMC and 19 other municipal bodies was conducted on November 25 amid reports of sporadic violence. Trinamool Congress, which contested in all wards of AMC, also alleged "largescale" violence against its members by workers of the BJP. The ruling party, however, denied any involvement of its workers in the violence.

The CPI(M) alleged that there was extensive booth capturing by BJP members on the polling day in Agartala, Dharmanagar, Khowai, Belonia and Melaghar. "In Agartala town, polling agents of Left parties were beaten up and driven out of many booths. Most of the booths were captured at the start of the polling itself and people were prevented from voting. Earlier, in seven municipalities, opposition candidates were prevented from filing nominations. As a result, after withdrawals, BJP candidates were elected unopposed," said the statement.

The CPI (M) further alleged that BJP government in the state "blatantly flouted" all the directions issued by the Supreme Court, which ordered for deployment of central forces for smooth and peaceful elections. "The police and Central police forces were made to be mute spectators to the rigging of the election," said the CPI (M).

