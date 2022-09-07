CPI(M) to launch ‘helpline’ to reach out to West Bengal’s rural voters

With the panchayat elections scheduled to take place next year in West Bengal, the focus has moved to rural voters. To rope their votes in early, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) through its ‘digital’ wing, will launch a ‘helpline’ number aimed specifically at rural voters.

According to party sources, the soon-to-be-launched helpline has been named ‘Najore Panchayat’ (panchayats on the watch), and is aimed at arresting “corruption” at the grassroots that, at times, remains undetected in the public domain.

“We are expecting a huge response,” a party affiliate, who was aware of the development, said. “The data so accumulated may come in handy in putting forth legal arguments. People will speak to us. We have been most vocal against corruption. See our gatherings, and the response we are receiving on social media,” he claimed.

Also Read: Trinamool members believe Mamata Banerjee can unite the nation as PM

In the last few elections, the Left has successively underperformed in the state. The party supporters, however, continue to organise rallies and protests in different parts of the state. With the new initiative, it was expected that commoners in the rural areas would open up and raise issues through the helpline, party sources said.

Already, there are a few major corruption cases under investigation in the state. With this new helpline, the CPI(M) is said to be trying to reach out to voters, and gather information from regions where it lacks strength on the ground.

On the other hand, the ruling party in the state, the All India Trinamool Congress, has already undertaken campaigns to connect with the people in general. ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ (Tell Didi) was taken up to help people connect with the chief minister. In June, member of Parliament from Trinamool Abhishek Banerjee launched ‘Ek Daake Abhishek’ (Abhishek at one phone call) to help people raise concerns and suggestions.

On Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary in January this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Yuva Morcha launched a ‘health line’ number as part of ‘Vivek Bahini’, its public health initiative.