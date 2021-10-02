CPI(M) Tripura seeks security for its leaders, MLAs fearing more attacks by BJP workers

The Opposition CPI(M) in Tripura has sought "appropriate" security cover for its senior leaders and MLAs complaining that many of them were coming under repeated attacks by workers of the ruling BJP in the state.

In a letter to the chief secretary, Alok Kumar, CPI(M) state general secretary and MP, Jitendra Chowdhury on Friday also complained that BJP workers were not allowing the Opposition party to re-open its offices, which were attacked by them on September 8.

The letter said apart from offices of media organisations, the miscreants attacked 39 offices of the Opposition party including the CPI(M) state committee office, four district committee offices, seven sub-divisional committee offices, 27 local committees' offices and one branch office on September 8. The miscreants had also used bulldozers in at least four places to demolish the offices of the Opposition party, it said.

The former chief minister and veteran left leader, Manik Sarkar's convoy was attacked several times since BJP formed its government for the first time in 2018.

"There is no sign of respite in violent attacks even today. The miscreants are given free hand to commit whatever they want. The movement of Manik Sarkar, leader of the Opposition was prevented and thwarted several times. The MLAs namely Badal Chowdhury, Sudhan Das, Ratan Bowmik, and Shyamal Chakraborty were physically attacked and their cars vandalised, some more than once," it said.

"The anti-communist violent frenzied move that the BJP miscreants had committed on September 8 throughout the state, is nothing but a pre-planned organised move chalked out at the top level of the party and had support from a section of the police authority," the letter said.

The party asked Chief Secretary to direct the police to take cognisance of the cases filed in various police stations related to the attacks and initiate action. It also sought help to re-open the CPI (M) offices which remained closed since the attacks and direct the director-general of police to arrange a vehicular escort to the party secretary and state secretariat members of the CPI(M) Tripura and the Opposition MLAs, during their tour in the state.

The state government recently informed the Assembly that 20 cases related to such violence have been registered between July 2018 and July this year and 36 persons arrested so far.

