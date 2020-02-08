CPI(M)'s tribal wing protests against CAA in Agartala

The CPI(M)'s tribal wing TRUGMP took out a march here on Saturday to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.

Members of the Tripura Rajya Upajati Gana Mukti Parishad (TRUGMP) began the protest march from Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan and after touring several areas of the city, it culminated at Swami Vivekananda Ground.

The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA), floated by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, also took out a bike rally in Khumulwng to protest against the CAA.

TRUGMP president and former MP Jitendra Chaudhury criticised the CAA, saying that the central government has no policy to tackle unemployment, but is "crying" for the minorities in foreign countries like Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"We want to let Amit Shah and others know that nobody will accept the CAA. The country will turn into Shaheen Bagh, but we will not allow this Act to be implemented," Chaudhury, who is also the CPI(M)'s central committee member, said.

The CPI(M) also launched a door-to-door campaign in the state against the CAA, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). The campaign is scheduled to continue till March.

Royal scion Debbarma, who resigned from the post of state Congress president last year, led a bike rally with tribal youths in Khumulwng and called on people to agitate against the CAA.

He said, "400 motorbikes will go to villages across the state and spread the message about the downside of the CAA. This is a totally youth-driven movement."

Both Debbarma and Chaudhury had filed petitions in the Supreme Court, challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).