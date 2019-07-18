CPM MLA’s comment puts party in a spot

A recent comment by a CPM MLA, indicating that if the situation demands, he will not hesitate taking Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) help to keep BJP and other right-wing forces at bay, has put the state leadership in a spot.

Soon after the comment by Tanmoy Bhattacharya, the politician in question, the party’s state secretary Surjyajanta Mishra issued a statement warning party workers against claiming that one can counter the TMC by joining forces with the BJP and ally with the BJP to take on the TMC.

Bhattacharya first made the comments during a media interaction and then again stuck to his earlier stand in a Facebook post.

“There is no such thing as unaccountability in politics. The current issue decides what is the task at hand. Am I wrong?” stated Bhattacharya in his Facebook post.

In the wake of the controversy, Mishra issued a statement arguing that one can’t counter the TMC or BJP by joining hands with one or the another.

“Hindutva fuels communalism and as a result, contributes to the growth of minority fundamentalism. Everyone has to be dedicated to the task of uniting all the secular and democratic forces. There is a dangerous trend of fighting against TMC by joining hands with BJP and fighting against BJP by aligning with TMC to weaken this struggle,” stated Mishra.