Cracks within TMC widens as Rajib Banerjee now resigns

West Bengal Forest Minister and senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Rajib Banerjee resigned as Minister on Friday. He sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The development comes at a time when discontent is brewing in the TMC ahead of the Assembly elections. Rajib is the third minister to resign within about a month expressing dissatisfaction with the functioning of the TMC. Earlier, former TMC leader and Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Minister of State Laxmi Ratan Sukla had resigned from the ministerial posts. Adhikari eventually joined the BJP.

“I regret to inform you that I hereby tender my resignation from my office as Cabinet Minister in charge of the Forest Department on today, i.e on 22nd January 2021. It has been a great honour and privilege to serve the people of West Bengal. I hereby convey my gratitude for getting this opportunity,” Rajib stated in his resignation letter.

He also stated that he had sent a copy of the resignation letter to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and had gone to the Rajbhavan to meet Dhankhar.

Rajib indicated in a Facebook post that he would remain politically active.

“I hope that in the years to come I will be able to be at each of your services in the best way possible as that has been the sole reason I am into politics,” the two time MLA from Domjur Assembly constituency stated in the Facebook post.

For the last few months, Rajib had repeatedly expressed his grievances against the TMC alleging that “yes men” were getting more importance in the party than dedicated workers. Rajib had skipped the last five Cabinet meetings.

Reacting to the development, senior TMC MP Saugata Roy said, “We were expecting that he would resign. He was constantly speaking against the party. It’s good that he had resigned otherwise we would have to take action against him.”

There had been speculations that he might join the BJP but Rajib has never spoken on the issue.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, "Rajib Banerjee has resigned as Minister like several others in the TMC. He is still a TMC MLA. If he wants to join BJP he will be welcomed.”