'Criminal activities' by some Myanmar refugees in Mizoram becomes a cause for worry

Ethnic affinity might have led Mizoram government to give shelter to Chin refugees from Myanmar but alleged involvement of some of them in criminal activities in the past few weeks have become a cause for worry for the Northeastern state and security agencies.

At least 20 Myanmar nationals have been arrested this year so far by Assam Rifles for their alleged involvement in criminal activities including smuggling of arms and drugs. Five of them were found to be involved in smuggling of arms for rebel groups fighting against the military regime in the neighbouring country. The NIA is investigating the case.

According to Assam Rifles, guarding the porous Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram, as a large number of Myanmar refugees are struggling to maintain their livelihood, some of them are being lured into illegal activities such as smuggling of drugs, arms and betel nuts, which are smuggled into India. "They are vulnerable targets for such illegal activities. The figures of this year speaks for itself wherein 20 Myanmar nationals have been apprehended in various anti-smuggling operations done by Assam Rifles in the Indo-Myanmar border. This grave misutilisation of Myanmar nationals requires immediate attention," Assam Rifles said in a statement.

On October 6, Assam Rifles organised a meeting of local NGOs and student bodies seeking their help to check such activities.

Reports about some Myanmar refugees buying land, opening shops and even acquiring Aadhaar and voter ID cards have also become a concern.

More than 30,000 Myanmar nationals including MPs, MLAs and police personnel have been provided shelters by Mizoram government and they are being taken care of by the government as well as local NGOs. Some of them are also living in the residence of their relatives. The refugees have also put financial stress on Mizoram government.

Mizoram shares a 510km border with Myanmar and the refugees belonging to the Chin community are ethnically similar to the Mizos. Soon after the military regime launched a crackdown against the pro-democracy protesters in February last year, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga had said that the state could not "turn a blind eye to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in its backyard." He said it was Mizoram's responsibility to help the Chin refugees, as they are "ethnically Mizo brethren." The Centre had initially asked the Northeastern states to detain the "infiltrators" from the conflict-hit Myanmar.

Worried over the situation, Mizoram government recently asked all Myanmar refugees not to buy land or open shops without permission from the government. It also asked the officials to keep vigil against Myanmar nationals acquiring Aadhar card and voter ID cards in Mizoram.