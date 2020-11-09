Criminal consequences for politically motivated govt officials: West Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that politically motivated public servants who did not pay heed to his alert were unaware that such misconduct would result in serious “career and criminal consequences.” Dhankhar, currently in Darjeeling also said in a series of tweets that the police and administration must be “political neutral.”

“My alerts to politically motivated public servants @MamataOfficial have been partially impactful as some are still in defiance unmindful that such misconduct has serious career & criminal consequences. They must heed ‘Be you ever so high, the law is always above you!’ and amend,” tweeted Dhankhar.

My alerts to politically motivated public servants @MamataOfficial have been partially impactful as some are still in defiance unmindful that such misconduct has serious career & criminal consequences. They must heed ‘Be you ever so high, the law is always above you!’ and amend. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) November 9, 2020

He also said that departure from the path of political neutrality would result in serious consequences for those public servants.

“Police and Administration @MamataOfficial must be ‘political neutral’.Must adhere @IASassociation @IPS_Association AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968 “Every member of the Service shall at all times maintain “political neutrality”. Outrageous departures spell serious consequences,” tweeted Dhankhar.

Police and Administration @MamataOfficial must be ‘political neutral’. Must adhere @IASassociation @IPS_Association AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968 “Every member of the Service shall at all times maintain “political neutrality”. Outrageous departures spell serious consequences. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) November 9, 2020

He also said that the only “escape route” for those public servants was to refrain from political alignment and serve as per law.

“Public servants @MamataOfficial political alignment is illegal and criminal wrong. Time to flush out Extra constitutional authorities & illegal intruders #MAP of power corridors to protect democracy. Only escape route for violators is to dump political hat & serve as per law,” tweeted Dhankhar.