Crippled by Covid-19 lockdown, weavers in Mizoram turn PPE kit makers

The surge in Covid-19 brought lockdown and led to closure of Sunday prayers in the churches across Christian-majority Mizoram, both in the first and second wave of the pandemic. This completely stopped income for Lalmuanpui, a woman weaver in Mizoram capital, Aizawl who weaves Mizo Puan, the traditional dress worn during Sunday prayers.

"It became very difficult to run the family," said the 37-year-old weaver, who runs a traditional garments stall in Aizawl.

That was also the time when Mizoram government was grappling with shortage of PPE kits, which is a must to tackle the surging Covid-19 cases and those admitted in hospitals. The state government formed a task force for production of the PPE kits locally. A total of 20 women weavers including Lalmuanpui joined a training programme organised by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and EXIM Bank in July 2020 and learnt making PPE kits.

"They already knew cutting and how to stitch quickly and so it did not take so long for them to make PPE kits," Mamuani Lenbuang, local entrpreneur and a trainer engaged by UNDP told DH. Samples of the PPE kits made by these women weavers were shown to the doctors and health department officials and the government started buying those from the local weavers.

"The industry department procured PPE kits at Rs 150 per piece. Some started making six to eight kits in a day. This not only helped the state government tide over the challenge of bringing the PPE kits from outside but also provided some income to the weavers, whose income was severely hit by the lockdown and its after effects," Lenbuang said.

Betsie Khiangte, MSME Specialist, UNDP Mizoram told DH that those who learnt making the PPE kits first started providing training to others and thus 80 women weavers started making the kits. This included coverall jumpsuits, shoe covers, N95 masks, face shields and waste bags.

Lenbuang Handloom & Handicrafts and ZOHANDCO, an implementing agency were also part of the project. "The locally-made PPE kits were mostly supplied during the second wave. Although, lockdown has not been imposed in the third wave now, they are ready to supply the PPE kits as per requirement," Betsie said.

"The income from PPE kits was less compared to their normal business of traditional clothes but this really helped them earn something during the Covid crisis," Lenbuang said. Another 500 such women weavers have also been trained by Mizoram government, she said.

The Covid-19 positivity rate in Mizoram crossed 25 per cent in the second wave and Aizawl remained under lockdown for more than two months in 2021.

Watch latest videos by DH here: