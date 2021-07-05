Crores of rupees spent by GTA without audit: Dhankhar

Crores of rupees spent by Darjeeling hill body without audit: Dhankhar

Dhankhar said he will ensure a special audit of the accounts of the GTA as he received several complaints in this regard

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 05 2021, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 22:58 ist
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that nothing can be more worrisome than reports that crores of rupees have been spent by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), an autonomous body that looks after the development of Darjeeling hills, sans any audit in past.

Dhankhar, who had said on June 28 that he will ensure a special audit of the accounts of the GTA as he received several complaints in this regard, was on Monday briefed by the state's principal accountant general regarding the audit issue.

In a Tweet, the governor expressed concern that GTA accounts are in arrears for the last seven years (2014-21) and even audit for 2013-14 is "incomplete".

"Nothing can be more worrisome and disturbing aspect that crores have been spent with just no audit since GTA @MamataOfficial came into being," Dhankhar tweeted, tagging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"All reports that GTA is den of corruption and all aspects call for exemplary probe investigation so as to promote accountability," he said in the Twitter post.

The ruling Trinamool Congress had said that Dhankhar was unnecessarily creating controversy and interfering in the GTA matter. "The governor could have asked the minister of hill affairs for any update about GTA fund usage though it is outside the purview of his constitutional power. His only agenda is to criticise the state," TMC leader and Education Minister Bratya Basu said.

As per the Gorkhaland Territorial Act of 2011, the GTA was established for the region comprising Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong subdivisions and some mouzas of Siliguri subdivision in Darjeeling district.

The GTA Sabha was constituted on August 2, 2012, with 45 elected members and five members nominated by the governor. The Hill Affairs Branch of the state government's Home and Hill Affairs Department is the nodal branch to look after the matters of the GTA.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

West Bengal
Jagdeep Dhankhar
Darjeeling
Mamata Banerjee

Related videos

What's Brewing

Race, evolution and the science of human origins

Race, evolution and the science of human origins

Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee movie sets fans abuzz

Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee movie sets fans abuzz

Never succumb to obstacles: Sen to women directors

Never succumb to obstacles: Sen to women directors

NYC's Fourth of July traditions are back after a year

NYC's Fourth of July traditions are back after a year

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

 