CRPF asks Manipuri personnel on leave to report to base

CRPF asks Manipur-origin personnel on leave in state to report to nearest base

It has asked its Manipur and Nagaland Sector Office, headquartered in Imphal, to extend 'all possible assistance to such personnel promptly'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 06 2023, 10:44 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 13:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The CRPF has directed its personnel hailing from Manipur and on leave in their home state to "immediately" report to their nearest security base with family members in the wake of a CoBRA commando being killed in the ongoing violence in the state.

The commando of the Central Reserve Police Force's CoBRA, who was on leave, was shot dead by armed assailants in his village in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Friday noon, officials said.

Also REad: CRPF CoBRA commando on leave shot dead in Manipur

The headquarters of the 3.25-lakh personnel strong force in Delhi asked all its field commanders to "promptly" contact their off-duty personnel hailing from Manipur and convey the message.

The directive, accessed by PTI, asks all personnel hailing from Manipur and on leave in their home state to "report immediately" to their nearest security force base along with their family if they feel "unsafe or insecure".

It has asked its Manipur and Nagaland Sector Office, headquartered in Imphal, to extend "all possible assistance to such personnel promptly".

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Manipur
Violence
CRPF
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident

Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident

Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR

Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR

What are historicals trying to say?

What are historicals trying to say?

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

 