CRPF jawan shoots himself dead in Jharkhand's Palamu

A CRPF jawan allegedly shot himself dead in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Monday, police said.
The 31-year-old jawan, identified as Pranjal Nath was posted at the headquarters of CRPF's 112 Battalion located near Chiyanki village of the district, some 180 km from state capital Ranchi.
Palamu Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rishav Garg said, "The exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. The body has been sent for postmortem to Medinirai medical college and Hospital."
Garg said that the jawan had come back on July 8 after two months holiday.
The jawan was a resident of the Pithkhuwa locality of Tezpur in Assam. He was also part of the anti-Maoist operation in Budha Pahad, which was recently freed from Maoists by security forces, police said.
