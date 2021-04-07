CRPF killing people under instruction of Amit Shah, alleges Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that the CRPF was intimidating and killing people under the instruction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Dubbing the Central forces “BJP’s CRPF”, she further alleged that they were obstructing voters from reaching the polling booths. ‘

Speaking at a rally in Cooch Behar district, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo further alleged that a section of the central forces were molesting girls in the state.

“The BJP’s CRPF is assaulting women and killing people. They are also obstructing voters from reaching the polling booths under the instructions of Amit Shah. I have never issued such orders to the state police being the Home Minister of Bengal,” said Mamata.

Launching a scathing attack on the Union Home Minister, Mamata said that he should be ashamed of not doing anything for the security personnel who lost their lives in the Naxal attack in Chattisgarh’s Sukma and only running after votes. “You (Shah) have done nothing to protect the lives of your policemen in Pulwama and Sukma. What have you done for those who lost their lives in Sukma? Moreover, they are killing people and you are asking people to vote for your party. You should be ashamed of yourself,” said Mamata.

Indicating that she was wary of post-poll defections in her party, the TMC supremo urged the people to ensure that it gets at least 200 seats or else “gaddars” ( traitors) will be bribed by the BJP to switch sides. “Please ensure that we win at least 200 seats or else the BJP will bribe the gaddars in my party to join them,” said Mamata.

She further alleged that more than 10 people have been murdered during the Assembly elections and urged the Election Commission to prevent such loss of lives. “More than 10 people have been murdered. I appeal to the Election Commission to ensure that no one gets killed and also see that the central forces do not harass people,” said Mamata.

Accusing the central forces of molesting girls, Mamata said, “Several cases of molestation of girls by central forces have taken place. Why are Central forces molesting girls? Specific cases have been lodged. I request the Election Commission to look into it.”