Crude bomb blast in West Bengal leaves one dead, another seriously injured

Crude bomb blast in Bengal kills 1, another badly hurt

The incident took place in Shalipur village in Haroa area of North 24 Parganas district late on Sunday night.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 03 2023, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 15:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

One person was killed and another seriously injured in an explosion allegedly during the manufacture of crude bombs in rural polls-bound West Bengal, police said on Monday.

Bengal Governor meets next of kin of slain TMC worker in Basanti

The deceased was identified as Paritosh Mondal, an officer of Basirhat police station said, adding nobody has been arrested yet.

"The two injured persons were rushed to the Basirhat sub-divisional hospital where one of them was declared brought dead. We are investigating the blast," he told PTI over the phone.

The seriously injured person is being brought to a hospital in Kolkata for better treatment.

Violence has been reported from several parts of the state ahead of the July 8 panchayat elections, leading to loss of several lives.

West Bengal
India News
Bombs

