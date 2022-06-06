Crude bombs, firearms seized in Bengal; three arrested

Crude bombs, firearms seized in Bengal; three arrested

An explosion took place in Makhaltala Dighirpar in Ghutiyari Sharif police outpost area on Sunday when the trio was making crude bombs

PTI
PTI, Canning,
  • Jun 06 2022, 19:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 19:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Three people have been arrested and several crude bombs, bomb-making materials and country-made firearms seized from their possession in a village in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Monday.

An explosion took place in Makhaltala Dighirpar in Ghutiyari Sharif police outpost area on Sunday when the trio was making crude bombs, causing minor injuries to them.

Police arrested the trio and seized two country-made firearms, five crude bombs and bomb-making materials from their possession, an officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
Arrest
Crude bombs
India News

What's Brewing

Drowning leopard rescued using 'charpai' in Maharashtra

Drowning leopard rescued using 'charpai' in Maharashtra

Sanjay Dutt remembers Sunil Dutt with heartwarming note

Sanjay Dutt remembers Sunil Dutt with heartwarming note

IISc develops miniproteins that may prevent Covid

IISc develops miniproteins that may prevent Covid

Road in Udupi 'named' after Nathuram Godse

Road in Udupi 'named' after Nathuram Godse

All you need to know about norovirus

All you need to know about norovirus

DH Radio | Bengaluru's 3rd rail terminal finally opens

DH Radio | Bengaluru's 3rd rail terminal finally opens

 