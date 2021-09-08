Crude bombs hurled outside BJP MP Arjun Singh's house in West Bengal

Crude bombs hurled outside MP Arjun Singh's home in WB

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Singh Dhankar said that the law and order in the state was 'worrisome'

  • Sep 08 2021, 09:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 10:04 ist
MP Arjun Singh. Credit: DH File Photo

Crude bombs were hurled outside the residence of BJP MP Arjun Singh in West Bengal on Wednesday morning.

No one was injured.

Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Singh Dhankar said that the law and order in the state was "worrisome". He also said that he expects swift action from West Bengal police.

He pointed out that the matter regarding the MP's safety had been flagged to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

