Crude bombs hurled outside BJP MP Arjun Singh's house in West Bengal

Crude bombs were hurled outside the residence of BJP MP Arjun Singh in West Bengal on Wednesday morning.

No one was injured.

Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Singh Dhankar said that the law and order in the state was "worrisome". He also said that he expects swift action from West Bengal police.

He pointed out that the matter regarding the MP's safety had been flagged to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating. Bomb explosions as this morning outside residence of Member Parliament @ArjunsinghWB is worrisome on law and order. Expect prompt action @WBPolice. As regards his security the issue has been earlier been flagged @MamataOfficial. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) September 8, 202

