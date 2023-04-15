Curfew in Sambalpur after overnight sporadic violence

Curfew imposed in Odisha's Sambalpur following overnight sporadic violence

As a precautionary measure, the district administration has imposed curfew in Sambalpur town with immediate effect till further orders, officials said

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Apr 15 2023, 11:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 11:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Curfew was imposed on Sambalpur town on Saturday after sporadic overnight violence and the death of a man under mysterious circumstances.

The violence came after Friday evening's Hanuman Jayanti processions were held under tight security.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration has imposed curfew in Sambalpur town with immediate effect till further orders, officials said.

The Sambalpur sub-collector in a notification said "a state of Curfew U/S- 144(1) CrPc is hereby declared ... with immediate effect until further orders."

Also Read | 50 held for clashes over ‘desecration’ of religious flag in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur

However, the notification said that people may go out and buy essential items between 8.00 AM to 10.00 AM and 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Sambalpur district collector Ananya Das said that all education institutions, business establishments and government and private offices were to remain closed.

The collector also appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration and ensure early restoration of peace in the western Odisha city.

DIG (North Central Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai added that the administration decided to clamp the curfew to restore peace and normalcy in the region following violence in the city on Friday night.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Odisha
Violence

Related videos

What's Brewing

The blossom-headed parakeet

The blossom-headed parakeet

The souring of personal relationships

The souring of personal relationships

Arming the world and aiming high

Arming the world and aiming high

K'taka: New member joins Bannerghatta's zebra club

K'taka: New member joins Bannerghatta's zebra club

Bengaluru: Traffic advisory issued for IPL match

Bengaluru: Traffic advisory issued for IPL match

Immersive Barbie experience brings doll into real world

Immersive Barbie experience brings doll into real world

DH Toon: Maulana Azad mention omitted in NCERT textbook

DH Toon: Maulana Azad mention omitted in NCERT textbook

Compact galaxy's discovery shows Webb telescope's power

Compact galaxy's discovery shows Webb telescope's power

Soon, a polite, empathetic bot for therapy

Soon, a polite, empathetic bot for therapy

Lookbook for summer

Lookbook for summer

 