Curfew relaxed in 11 districts of violence-hit Manipur

More Army, Assam Rifles, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and State Forces personnel have been deployed in all vulnerable areas.

  • May 08 2023, 08:46 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 08:46 ist
Army and Assam Rifles personnel during a flag march in violence-hit areas in Manipur. Credit: PTI Photo

As the prevailing situation in the violence-hit Manipur improved further on Monday, curfew has been relaxed in 11 districts of the state.

The curfew has been lifted from 5 am to 8 am for Imphal East and Imphal West, 1 pm to 3 pm for Thoubal, Kangpokpi, Kakching, 5 am to 10 am for Jiribam, 8 am to 10 am for Bishnupur, 6 am to 6 pm for Pherzawl, 6 am to 10 am and 1 pm to 3 pm for Chandel and 7 am to 10 am for Churachandpur and Tengnoupal.

DH Deciphers | Ethnic fault lines of Manipur

More Army, Assam Rifles, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and State Forces personnel have been deployed in all vulnerable areas, and area domination exercises and preventive measures.

A common Helpline Desk (Contact Numbers: 7005706576/ 9862064020/ 7005475374/ 7005257760/ 9856575317/ 8794475406/ 8730931414/ 9436034077) has been set up at the Old Secretariat, Imphal for addressing distress calls.

