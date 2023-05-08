Curfew relaxed in 11 districts of violence-hit Manipur

As the prevailing situation in the violence-hit Manipur improved further on Monday, curfew has been relaxed in 11 districts of the state.

The curfew has been lifted from 5 am to 8 am for Imphal East and Imphal West, 1 pm to 3 pm for Thoubal, Kangpokpi, Kakching, 5 am to 10 am for Jiribam, 8 am to 10 am for Bishnupur, 6 am to 6 pm for Pherzawl, 6 am to 10 am and 1 pm to 3 pm for Chandel and 7 am to 10 am for Churachandpur and Tengnoupal.

More Army, Assam Rifles, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and State Forces personnel have been deployed in all vulnerable areas, and area domination exercises and preventive measures.

A common Helpline Desk (Contact Numbers: 7005706576/ 9862064020/ 7005475374/ 7005257760/ 9856575317/ 8794475406/ 8730931414/ 9436034077) has been set up at the Old Secretariat, Imphal for addressing distress calls.