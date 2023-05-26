Curfew relaxed in parts of violence-hit Manipur

Curfew relaxed in parts of violence-hit Manipur

DH Web Desk
  • May 26 2023, 10:54 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 20:31 ist
Around 10,000 Army and Assam Rifles jawans are currently deployed in the state. Credit: AFP File Photo

The existing curfew has been relaxed in some parts of violence-hit Manipur from 5 am to 12 noon. 

People can now move out of their residences subject to the condition that they will not be allowed to gather for any purpose other than to purchase essential items including medicines and food supplies.

Clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence in Manipur was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

The ethnic clashes claimed over 70 lives and some 10,000 army and paramilitary personnel had to be deployed to restore normalcy in the northeastern state.

(With PTI inputs)

India News
Manipur

