Cyclone Bulbul caused damage worth Rs 50,000 cr: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that Cyclone Bulbul has caused damage worth about Rs. 50,000 crore.

She also said that the storm has damaged at least 15 lakh hectare of agricultural land in the affected areas.

Mamata made the comments after conducting an areal survey of the cyclone-affected areas in the North 24 Parganas district.

"Looking at the devastation, I think the cyclone has caused damages worth Rs 50,000 crore. It has caused massive destruction,” she said, adding that the farmers whose crop was damaged by the cyclone will receive full support by the state government.

Mamata said that paddy crop has been the worst affected by the storm.

“Rest assured the state government will extend full cooperation to all the affected farmers. We will soon announce a special scheme to extend further help to the farmers,” she said.

The chief minister also said that the farmers who have enrolled in the state government’s crop insurance scheme will get full coverage.

Mamata also said that out of the nine people who have perished during the storm three are from the South 24 Paraganas, five from North 24 Paraganas and one from East Medinipur district.

“Seven fishermen have gone missing. Efforts are on to trace them at the earliest possible,” she said.

She also said that while 6 lakh people were affected by the storm more than 5 lakh houses were damaged.

“All the damaged houses will be rebuilt under the state government’s Banglar Bari scheme,” she said.

The chief minister said that there should be “no politics” over distribution of relief materials and normalising the situation will be the government's top priority.

She also said that the education department will provide books to the students in cyclone-hit areas who are appearing for their Board examinations.

Mamata handed over five cheques of Rs.2.4 lakh each to the family of the five people from North 24 Paraganas who have died during the storm.