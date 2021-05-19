Cyclone Yaas likely to form over Bay of Bengal, may hit east coast: IMD

While parts of the country are still reeling under the destruction caused by Cyclone Tauktea, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that another cyclone is expected to hit the eastern coast from the Bay of Bengal.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central part of the sea around May 23, which might turn into depression and a cyclone later. The cyclone has been named ‘Yaas’ by Oman.

“We have indicated in our bulletin that there is a likelihood of formation of a low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal next week. In our outlook on cyclogenesis also, we have indicated that the low-pressure system can intensify. As soon as it comes in our forecast skill range, we will mention it in our forecasts,” said Sunitha Devi,-in charge cyclones at the IMD told Hindustan Times.

The sea surface temperature (SST) is at 31 degrees on both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, which is around 1-2 degrees Celsius above average. Such high temperatures make it a favourable condition for a cyclone to form. Other oceanic and atmospheric conditions are also in favour of the cyclone, according to Devi.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, climate change and meteorology at Skymet Weather, told the publication, “A low-pressure area is developing. It may intensify into a depression or a cyclone. As of now, the models are indicating that it is likely to move towards Myanmar and not towards the Indian coast.”