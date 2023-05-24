‘Dada’ to bat for Tripura tourism, stirs Bengal’s politics again

A political row has erupted in West Bengal over BJP-led Tripura government appointing celebrated cricketer Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador.

The move, absolutely distant from politics, has stirred regional politics —the turf for two hyperactive political rivals, the Trinamool Congress and BJP.

“It’s a matter of great pride that the former captain of the Indian cricket team Shri Sourav Ganguly Ji has accepted our proposal to be the Brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism. Had a telephonic conversation with him today,” Y\Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said.

“I am confident that Shri Ganguly Ji’s participation will definitely give an impetus to the state’s tourism sector,” he added in his tweet.

Sushanta Chowdhury, Tripura’s Tourism Minister, met ‘Dada’ (elder brother) — as Ganguly is popularly known — at his residence in Kolkata, along with other officials from Tripura.

A source familiar with the development told DH that ‘Dada’ is expected to come up with a press release on the development soon. He was approached to become the face of Tripura’s tourism sector, which he has agreed to.

As much as with the commoner, Ganguly is a favourite for the state’s political players too. His minor moves generate ripples in the political circles.

Last year in May, he hosted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders at his home for a dinner. That triggered conversations, debates on whether ‘Dada’ was finally making a jump into politics.

The very next day, he talked about his close bonding with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, spiking all speculations that aimed at painting him in political colours.

BJP’s state unit president Sukanta Majumdar said on Wednesday that Ganguly is an “ideal” for the state, and it was apt for the state government to have made him Bengal’s brand ambassador.

Majumdar demanded that Ganguly be immediately made the Sheriff of Kolkata, adding that this would offer an opportunity to recover from the loss incurred.

Reacting to BJP’s remarks, the TMC urged the saffron camp not to politicise a routine practice.

“It is a normal practice to appoint film stars and cricketers as brand ambassadors. Tripura has done nothing out of the box. The BJP is deliberately trying to politicize the issue. We all know how Sourav Ganguly was humiliated by the BJP during the BCCI episode last year,” Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy said.