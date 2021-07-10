Daily Covid-19 cases again inching closer to 1,000 mark in Bengal

After a decline in fresh Covid-19 cases for the last couple of weeks, the daily cases in West Bengal again inched closer towards the 1,000 mark as the state on Saturday recorded 997 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of active cases in the state reached 15,304.

The gap between the daily cases and the number of patients who got discharged also got reduced with 1,336 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours. Seventeen people succumbed to the virus on Saturday.

Although North 24 Paraganas district recorded the highest number of cases (96) on Saturday, followed by Kolkata ( 86) in the last 24 hours, Darjeeling became the immediate cause of concern as the hill district recorded 77 cases in the last 24 hours. Darjeeling has so far recorded 51,779 cases.

State’s Director of Health Services Ajay Chakraborty said that a “large number of of people already got infected in Kolkata and North 24 Paraganas compared to which fewer people contracted the virus in Darjeeling. Hence the virus is now spreading faster in Darjeeling.”